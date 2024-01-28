American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.35)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,085 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

