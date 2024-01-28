American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of AAL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

