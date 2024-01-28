American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,750.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,750.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

