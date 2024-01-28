American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.35. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $204.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $448,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $264,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

