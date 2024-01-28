American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.
Shares of AXP opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.35. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $204.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $448,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $264,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
