American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 3,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,909. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
