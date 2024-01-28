American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 3,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,909. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.