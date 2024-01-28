American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. 3,453,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Superconductor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Superconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.