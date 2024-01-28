American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.29. 1,831,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

