American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $229.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.54.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

