Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.50. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$24.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.94 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 42.97%.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.