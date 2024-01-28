Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $445.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $440.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.40. 497,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.12. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

