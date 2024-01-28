Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after buying an additional 91,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.