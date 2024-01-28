Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Up 8.7 %
AMXEF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
About Amex Exploration
