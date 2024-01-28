Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 8.7 %

AMXEF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

