Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $106.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Amphenol by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

