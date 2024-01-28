Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.19

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 76932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 357.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $148,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

