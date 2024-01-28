Analysts Offer Predictions for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Juniper Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JNPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after buying an additional 151,319 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

