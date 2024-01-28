Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $53.75

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

