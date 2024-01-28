Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CNR opened at C$166.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.