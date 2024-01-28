Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Target Price at $48.30

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 545,297 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

