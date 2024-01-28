Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Price Target at C$49.25

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$43.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.81. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.92 and a 1-year high of C$60.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

