Analyzing Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) & NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial 14.49% 5.70% 0.81% Catalyst Bancorp 5.35% 0.71% 0.23%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial $149.35 million 1.56 $21.65 million $2.93 10.75 Catalyst Bancorp $8.71 million 6.56 $180,000.00 $0.10 119.80

This table compares NASB Financial and Catalyst Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NASB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NASB Financial and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NASB Financial beats Catalyst Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

