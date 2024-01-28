Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,381 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 1.5% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.61.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

