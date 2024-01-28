Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $60,650,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.