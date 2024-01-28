Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,429 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,559,000 after purchasing an additional 556,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 161,031 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 85.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,915,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

