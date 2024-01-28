Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 330,571 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,771.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 515,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

