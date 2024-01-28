Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $711,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $77.69 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

