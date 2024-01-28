Anfield Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.5% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.56 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

