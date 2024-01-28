Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,343,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Price Performance

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $46.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.