Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $511,000.

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $32.67.

