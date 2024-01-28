Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.06 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.