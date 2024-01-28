Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 98,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,956,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,424,000 after buying an additional 27,927,905 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after purchasing an additional 791,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,801,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

