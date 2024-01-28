Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,521,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 41,240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 893,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HTGC

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.