Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 77,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SMH opened at $188.27 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $116.10 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
