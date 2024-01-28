Anfield Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSMR. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Price Performance

BATS PSMR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

