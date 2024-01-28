Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.84. The company has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

