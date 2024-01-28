Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

