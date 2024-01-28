Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 6,352 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $448.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $449.51. The company has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

