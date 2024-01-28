Anfield Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

