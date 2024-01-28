APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of APA worth $26,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth approximately $69,707,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in APA by 113.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,639. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

