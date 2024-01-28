APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $50.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.28.

APA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. 4,159,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. APA has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 47.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in APA by 487.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in APA by 56.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

