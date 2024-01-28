Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,237. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

