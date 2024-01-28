APi Group (NYSE:APG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

APG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 959,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 313.5% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,611,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after buying an additional 1,221,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in APi Group in the second quarter worth approximately $24,771,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 6,301.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

