Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.33

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 280115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,894,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

