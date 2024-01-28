Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 87.4% in January

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,021. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

