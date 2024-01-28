Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 87.4% in January

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,021. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
