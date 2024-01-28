Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.34.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

