Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 5.6%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. 1,105,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,306,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $613.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 110.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 606,347 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 27.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 965,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 209,280 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 52.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 904,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 311,995 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

