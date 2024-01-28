Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.350-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AIT opened at $177.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.68. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $182.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,563,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

