AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,178 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.10% of AptarGroup worth $90,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,169,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,864,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after buying an additional 101,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

