Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.31.

APTV stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 3,458,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,824. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

