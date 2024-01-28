Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the December 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 817,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Free Report ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.40. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

