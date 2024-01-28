Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS JUCY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 100,230 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

Get Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.